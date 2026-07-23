AXA XL Appoints Bob Stanton as Head of National and Complex Accounts

BOSTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Bob Stanton as Head of National and Complex Accounts. In this key leadership role, Bob will oversee E&S strategic growth initiatives across national and complex account segments, strengthening our commitment to delivering innovative risk management solutions to national brokers and clients.

Based in Boston, Bob has extensive experience in the insurance industry, with a proven track record of underwriting large-scale accounts and developing tailored solutions for complex risks. His deep industry knowledge and client-focused approach will be instrumental in driving AXA XL's growth strategy and expanding our presence in the E&S market.

"Bob's leadership and expertise in managing complex accounts will be a tremendous asset as we continue to deepen our market reach," said Tim Whisler, Head of Wholesale Solutions, Americas. "Our commitment to the E&S market remains a top priority, and Bob's appointment underscores our dedication to providing innovative, client-centric solutions that support our growth ambitions and reinforce our leadership position."

AXA XL, the P&C and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management solutions to mid-sized companies, multinationals, and individuals worldwide. With a robust capital platform, data-driven insights, innovative technology, and top talent, AXA XL partners with clients to reinvent risk management and build sustainable, thriving businesses. Learn more at www.axaxl.com.

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ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines, and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL