AXA Art Prize U.S. announces shortlist for 2026 Exhibition

Celebrating emerging talent from across the nation with a diverse and dynamic showcase in New York this Fall

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 600 submissions from 132 schools across the U.S. have been narrowed down to 40 outstanding works—a testament to the vibrant creativity of today's student artists. These finalists will be celebrated in a captivating in-person exhibition at the New York Academy of Art this November, highlighting the future of figurative art.

The 2026 Finalists

Submissions were first reviewed by regional jurors from the Prize's Strategic Advisory Board of 30 major art schools and programs in the U.S., including the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Savannah College of Art and Design, Pratt Institute, and California College of the Arts.

The final 40 works in the exhibition were selected by Laura Hoptman of the Drawing Center, Christopher Lew of C/O: Curatorial Office, independent curator Monique Long, and Jasmine Wahi of Project for Empty Space.

The shortlisted artists are enrolled at 23 different schools and hail from 17 different states. Six schools have multiple shortlisted artists: California College of the Arts has two finalists. The New York Academy of Art generated three finalists, Maryland Institute College of Art , Rhode Island School of Design, and the Savannah College of Art and Design all generated four finalists, and the Fashion Institute of Technology generated six finalists. See full list at www.axaxl.com/axa-art-prize/finalists

The Prize

Since its launch in 2018, the AXA Art Prize U.S. has become a flagship platform for emerging artists, celebrating innovative figurative work by undergraduate and graduate students.

Come November, a first-place winner who will receive $10,000 and a runner−up prize to be awarded $5,000, will be announced during the week of the Exhibition in New York.

Winners will be selected by a distinguished panel of artists, including Ann Craven, Amy Cutler, and Kiki Smith, alongside AXA XL's Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Fine Art & Specie, Jennifer Schipf.

Ms. Schipf shared her enthusiasm: "At AXA XL, we're passionate about nurturing the next generation of artists. This prize isn't just about recognition—it's about opening doors and fostering a community where emerging talent can flourish and inspire."

A Legacy of Excellence

Now in its ninth year in the United States, the AXA Art Prize U.S. has established an excellent reputation as an insightful overview of the best new talent nationwide.

Over the years, the Prize has included jurors like Nicole Eisenman, Eric Fischl, Amy Sherald, and many other celebrated figures in the art world, each bringing their unique perspectives to this important platform and shining a light on emerging talent across the country.

Multiple winners and shortlisted artists have gone on to have solo shows and representation by renown galleries across the U.S. and Europe.

About AXA XL

AXA XL, a division of AXA, is one of the largest fine art insurers in the world. Our fine arts professionals have built a solid foundation based on years of industry experience in understanding the value, both financial and sentimental, when it comes to safeguarding works of art, jewelry, and specie. With AXA XL's global footprint that includes over 1,200 highly experienced, locally empowered claims professionals managing covered claims in more than 200 countries and territories.

For complete details on the competition, visit www.axaxl.com/axa-art-prize

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ABOUT AXA XL[1] AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit educational and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through three business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

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