AXA XL names Matt Waters, Head of Large Commercial & Specialty Business Unit

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced the appointment of Matt Waters as Head of its Large Commercial and Specialty business unit, effective immediately.

Commenting on the appointment, Lucy Pilko, AXA XL's CEO, Americas, "Our Large Commercial and Specialty clients are navigating increasingly complex risks in a challenging insurance environment. Matt's proven leadership in building successful businesses and teams, especially in expanding our Middle Market division, highlights his ability to drive strategy, strengthen relationships, and foster growth. He's excited to leverage our talented Large Commercial and Specialty underwriting teams to support consistent disciplined underwriting and deliver valuable solutions to our clients and broker partners."

In his new role, Mr. Waters will be responsible for leading AXA XL's Large Commercial and Specialty lines portfolio across the US, Canada, and Bermuda. He will focus on driving profitable growth, enhancing underwriting discipline, attracting top-tier talent and further strengthening the company's relationships with brokers and clients across North America."

Mr. Waters joined AXA XL in 2022 to launch its Mid-Market business in the Americas. Since then, he has led the build-out and expansion of his team and product portfolio. Under his leadership, the business has consistently exceeded growth expectations, delivering strong, profitable expansion across key industries while maintaining rigorous underwriting discipline. Prior to joining AXA XL, Mr. Waters spent 25 years at Liberty Mutual, where he held a series of senior leadership positions across a wide range of property/casualty segments, including Construction and Energy.

Jim DiVirgilio, AXA XL's recently retired Chief Claims Officer who is now serving in an advisory role, is stepping in to temporarily lead the Mid-Market team while a search for new leadership is conducted.

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ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL