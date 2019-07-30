Axalta and Podium Partner to Help Customers Raise Awareness and Boost Online Reputations

GLEN MILLS, Pa., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced a partnership with Podium, a leading online platform for small businesses. Axalta will integrate its proprietary collision management software, ProfitNet, with Podium's Reviews/Interaction Management platform. ProfitNet users will now have greater access to customer reviews and the ability to increase business awareness, build a positive reputation online, and drive successful outcomes.

"We are excited about this partnership," said Troy Weaver, Axalta's Vice President of North America Refinish. "By integrating ProfitNet with Podium's reviews and interaction platform, our customers will have greater access to more data to make better decisions. Having positive reviews helps to increase the likelihood that our collision center customers will attract new business opportunities through online search. By sending convenient text messages upon job completion in ProfitNet, customers are prompted to provide positive feedback after the vehicle has been returned. This makes it easier for our customers to gather positive feedback and better market their services. It's another way we can help our customer succeed."

Kyle Carbine, Podium's VP of Auto Services, added, "We piloted this program with Axalta before completing the full integration and we were thrilled to see some collision centers averaging over 20 new public reviews per month. Knowing that positive reviews typically convert to higher online ranking, more customers, and more revenue for collision centers, we share Axalta's enthusiasm for helping these businesses grow and thrive."

Axalta ProfitNet customers interested in adding the free integration to Podium can call ProfitNet support at (800) 634-2614.

About Podium

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Podium is redefining the way customers interact with local businesses. Through its Interaction Management platform, businesses can message leads and customers, get reviews and feedback, and communicate easily with their teams. Podium is backed by IVP, Accel, Summit Partners, and GV (previously Google Ventures), and was recently named as one of Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups. Podium powers over 30,000 businesses. For more information visit https://try.podium.com/autoservices/ or call or text 833-276-3486.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter and LinkedIn.

