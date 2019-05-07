Axalta and the Philadelphia Eagles Celebrate 5 Years of Recognizing Exceptional Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Teachers in the Greater Philadelphia Area

"As a global company driven by science and technology, Axalta is thrilled to once again recognize exceptional STEM teachers in the Philadelphia area who propel the next generation of engineers and scientists across our region," said Regina Tracy, Senior Manager of the Axalta Bright Futures CSR program. "This year, we will welcome a new class of Axalta All-Pro Teachers, bringing the number of inspirational educators we've honored to 50 in the five-year history of this initiative. We look forward to celebrating their achievements in the classroom and their work encouraging young people to explore careers in STEM."

Members of the community, current or former students, fellow teachers, and school administrators may nominate teachers in any school district throughout the Greater Philadelphia region within 75 miles of Lincoln Financial Field. From nominations received, Axalta and the Eagles will then name 10 educators as Axalta All-Pro Teachers for exhibiting outstanding educational drive, innovation in the classroom, and community ownership. To nominate a teacher, or for more information on nominating a teacher, visit www.philadelphiaeagles.com/allproteachers. Nominations will be accepted until November 1, 2019.

"We are fortunate to have a network of teachers in the Greater Philadelphia area who believe that a STEM education is vital to the personal and professional development of their students," said Brian Napoli, Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Since launching the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program five years ago, we have been amazed by the community engagement and support around this initiative. It's been rewarding to see so many nominations come in over the years for educators who are making a transformational impact in their classrooms. We are proud to partner with Axalta once again as we look to recognize 10 more outstanding STEM teachers in 2019."





To celebrate the opening of nominations, and to recognize educators everywhere on National Teacher Appreciation Day, representatives from Axalta and the Eagles kicked off the 2019 program year at Lincoln Financial Field. The special event featured Axalta All-Pro Teachers from years 2015 – 2018, and Eagles Legend Jason Avant, who conducted a STEM demonstration on the Axalta 500 Race Track, a race track with cars painted in Axalta coatings that made its debut at the Philadelphia Science Festival. Eagles mascot SWOOP, Eagles Cheerleaders, and members of the Eagles Drumline were also on hand to help honor teachers everywhere.

At a designated Eagles home game in 2019, each of the 10 2019 Axalta All-Pro Teachers will receive special recognition and a personalized Eagles jersey and football, while their respective schools will receive a donation from Axalta for STEM programming or school supplies. One teacher will be named the Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year and awarded with an additional donation to his or her school and an in-school Eagles Pep Rally.

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

