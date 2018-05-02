Axalta Announces New Australian Headquarters in West Sydney

Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019, the facility will serve the Company's refinish and commercial vehicle customers, light vehicle OEMs, as well as industrial and military customers in Australia and New Zealand. The new center will support each of Axalta's customers with high quality paints, lean processes, and sustainable applications.

"Building a new headquarters is part of our commitment to Australia and an important component of our growth strategy in the region," said Steven Brett, Axalta's Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand. "We're confident that this new site will help us deliver innovative and comprehensive coating solutions to our customers. The site will deploy environmentally responsible processes and provide a healthy environment for employees and the community."

In 1976, Axalta established its business in Australia with a focus on providing regional training centers in each capital city across the country. The new headquarters will house the national training center that will focus on refinish and industrial products. Refinishers who attend courses at the site will maximize their skillsets and stay up-to-date with the latest technology and techniques.

"Axalta's new training center is all about supporting our customers," said Paul Polverino, Axalta's National Training Manager. "Using our leading refinish and industrial brands, training will focus on driving process optimization to help body shops be more efficient and productive to ultimately improve their business performance and gain a competitive edge."

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colourful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com. and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

