Axalta Announces New Wood Coatings Distributor for Greater Chicago area

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced an exciting partnership with JC Licht, a premier paint retailer with nearly 40 locations in Chicago and surrounding suburbs. JC Licht will stock Axalta's wide variety of technologies, including lacquers, catalyzed coatings, ultra-violet (UV) curables, stains, glazes and dyes.

"JC Licht is a dynamic company with an impressive reputation in the region. Their experience and knowledgeable staff makes the team an ideal partner for us, and Axalta is thrilled to work with them," said Wade Arnold, Vice President of Industrial Wood Coatings for Axalta. "This partnership will support our growth in the Chicago area and allow us to better serve the market."

"JC Licht offers the finest paint and paint-related products, along with advice at the highest levels, to create an unmatched resource within the painting and decorating industry," said Elliot Greenberg, President and CEO for JC Licht. "We are looking forward to our collaboration with Axalta and are confident their experience and in-depth knowledge of the industrial wood coatings market will help us deliver first-class coatings solutions to our customers."

Axalta provides innovative coating technologies to its world-class distribution partners, and ensures their success through dedicated training and comprehensive marketing and sales support. Axalta coatings provide durability and rich color to applications such as cabinetry, furniture, millwork, etc.

For more information on Axalta industrial wood coatings, visit www.axaltawoodcoatings.com.

For more information on JC Licht, visit www.jclicht.com

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact

Vanessa Navarro

D +1 856 313 9825

Vanessa.navarro@axalta.com

axalta.com

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://www.axalta.com

