Axalta Announces Winner of its 2018 PCI/Axalta Scholarship

"We are proud to offer this scholarship in conjunction with PCI to support the next generation of powder coating industry leaders," said Michael Bollan, Axalta Business Director, Powder Americas. "Axalta is committed to supporting STEM education globally and locally to provide students like Alison with the opportunity to succeed. Support for students today will help ensure we continue to attract top talent and be on the cutting edge of adding valuable contributions to the coating industry now and in the future."

The scholarship is one of several ways that Axalta works with organizations that promote science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education initiatives throughout the United States and around the globe. The PCI/Axalta Scholarship is offered in partnership with PCI – an industry group that promotes powder coating technology and communicates the benefits of powder coatings to manufacturers, consumers, and governments in North America.

To learn more about PCI, visit www.powdercoating.org.

For more information about Axalta, please visit www.axalta.us.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact

Mariam Ottun

D: +1 832 955 0209

Mariam.ottun@axaltacs.com

axaltacs.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-announces-winner-of-its-2018-pciaxalta-scholarship-300672178.html

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://www.axalta.com

