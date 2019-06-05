Axalta Brazil Wins Honda Motorcycles Supplier Award for Excellence in Quality and Delivery

GUARULHOS, Brazil, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, received Honda Motorcycle's Supplier Award for "Excellence in Quality and Delivery" at a recent Supplier Meeting in Brazil. This was the third consecutive year that Axalta has been named as a top supplier to Honda Motorcycles.

"Axalta has partnered with Honda Motorcycles for 43 years, since the production of their first motorcycle in Brazil, and is proud to be recognized as a top performing supplier," said Mateus Aquino, president of Axalta Brazil. "We won the award this year mainly due to our ability to successfully meet the production plan with outstanding performance. We're driven to continue to perform for Honda Motorcycles with an eye toward even greater performance going forward."

Axalta was recognized by Honda Motorcycles in the "Excellence in Quality and Delivery" category in 2019 and 2018 and in the "Merit in Costs" category in 2017.

"We are continuously working on delivering the highest performance by focusing on being great partners for our customers and exceeding their expectations," continued Aquino. "These accomplishments encourage the team to improve every day and to provide best-in-class products and high customer value."

Axalta provides innovative coating solutions and technologies for all different substrates built in a motorcycle, from metal to plastic, providing high protection and durability to Honda's motorcycles, combined with a wide range of colors and effects.

The ceremony award was celebrated during Honda Motorcycle's Annual Supplier Meeting in Manaus, Amazonas site and was attended by Mr. Issao Mizoguchi, president of Honda for South America, Mr. Julio Koga, Industrial VP for Moto Honda da Amazonia, and Honda's leadership team in South America. Mateus Aquino, President of Axalta Brazil received the award.

