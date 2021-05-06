Axalta Capital Markets Day highlights strong foundation for accelerated growth, innovation, and operational excellence

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, hosted a virtual Capital Markets Day on May 5, 2021 where Chief Executive Officer Robert Bryant and members of the Axalta Leadership Team presented a detailed overview of the company, its strong and sustainable competitive position, and four-year financial targets. As Axalta enters a new phase focused on growth, the company expects to unlock its full potential to create substantial stakeholder value built on a foundation of innovation, organic and inorganic opportunities, and capitalizing on operational excellence for continuous improvement and enhanced execution.

"I've never been as excited about the prospects for Axalta as I am today. We're in a unique and highly profitable position where we can leverage our competitive advantages in innovation, technology, and value-added coatings as well as services to help our customers be successful with the opportunities that we believe will arise from the COVID-19 pandemic rebound and broader macro industry trends," said Robert Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, Axalta. "We have all the ingredients for long-term success that will support accelerated growth, productivity, cash flow, improved returns, and stakeholder value."

Axalta also provided 2024 financial guidance during the Capital Markets Day presentations. The company anticipates 4 to 5% organic net sales growth (compound annual growth rate from 2019 to 2024), an adjusted Earnings Per Share range of $2.90 to $3.10, and $2.4 billion of cumulative 4-year free cash flow with a majority of free cash flow being deployed for acquisitions and share repurchases.

A recording of the virtual Axalta Capital Markets Day webcast along with presentations and related materials are available on Axalta's investor relations website: ir.axaltacs.com.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Contact

Christopher Mecray

D +1 215 255 7970

[email protected]

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.