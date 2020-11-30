Axalta Coating Systems announces Jeremy Rohen to lead Strategy and Business Development

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) today announced that Jeremy Rohen is joining Axalta as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, effective January 18, 2021, and will report to Axalta's President and CEO, Robert W. Bryant.

"Jeremy will lead our enterprise strategy development and mergers and acquisitions function globally and work with our global business leaders to identify potential partnerships, acquisitions and alternative strategies to drive Axalta's future growth," said Bryant. "Jeremy is a world-class M&A leader with experience in transformative deals and has a strong background in strategy development. He will work closely with our business leadership to accelerate growth and will be a great addition to our leadership team."

Rohen will join Axalta after more than 10 years with W. R. Grace & Co., a leading global specialty chemical company, where he leads corporate development, M&A and investor relations. Prior to Grace, Rohen spent 10 years at Seale & Associates, a Washington, D.C. investment bank, where he managed acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and growth strategy projects. He earned both a bachelor's degree in Finance and a master's degree in Taxation from The George Washington University School of Business.

"I am thrilled to join Axalta at this point in the company's evolution and am excited to play a key role in the realization of Axalta's ambitious growth plans," said Rohen.

