Axalta Coating Systems Customize Cars for Children with Cognitive or Physical Challenges

Axalta and its partners recently modified motorized toy cars for four toddlers with mobility challenges. These retrofitted cars are adapted to address each child's specific needs, and promote independent mobility, which helps to develop cognitive, social, motor and language skills in younger children who are not able to freely move on their own.

"Axalta was honored to be part of this special event that is rewarding for everyone involved – most importantly, these kids and their families," said Carl Gaynor, Axalta Marketing Director. "Mobility is so much part of our business, as our paint is used on some of the most high-performing vehicles in the world. Seeing how mobility has such a positive effect on these children was truly an inspiration. We are very happy to help kids in our community to be more independent and mobile, keeping up with their friends, and reaching places that they weren't able to reach before."

The participant car builders met with each child and his/her family to identify vehicle customization needs. All four cars were rewired to drive by using a button instead of a foot pedal.The vehicles were decorated to match the unique personality of each child, and after final modifications, they were cheered on by their families and participants during an emotional victory lap.

GoBabyGo! began in 2006 at the University of Delaware as a program created by Dr. Cole Galloway to give children with spina bifida, cerebral palsy, down syndrome and other mobility disabilities the opportunity to socialize and move around with their siblings and peers. The program connects local clinics across the United States who have children in need with sponsors who create free custom GoBabyGo! cars as a team- building exercise.

Axalta's Bright Futures program partners with companies that promote STEM education (science, technology engineering and mathematics) as part of our corporate social responsibility initiatives. To learn more about Axalta's Bright Futures, click here.

For more information on Axalta, visit www.axalta.com.

For more information on Gobabygo, visit www.sites.udel.edu/gobabygo/.

