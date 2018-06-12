Axalta Customers Make the Easy Switch to Cromax EZ

GLEN MILLS, Pa., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) released a new testimonial video that highlights the capabilities of Cromax® EZ as told by the owners and employees of Collision Solutions and Mike & Jerry's Paint and Supply in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Through their experiences using the product, the testimonial explains how quickly a new employee learned to use EZ and how pleased he and the shop owner are with the quality of color and finish, which is resulting in improved shop performance.
"Cromax EZ was designed for body shops who want or need a quality waterborne basecoat, but prefer a solvent-like application process," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Axalta North America Refinish. "I couldn't be happier that customers like Collision Solutions that made the switch to Cromax EZ, are getting more vehicles through the shop faster because of it."
Designed for body shops that want to make a seamless transition from a solventborne application process to a waterborne system, EZ is exceptionally easy to use and requires minimal training. Since its release in late 2017, Axalta customers across North America have been thrilled with Cromax EZ's efficiency, speed and excellent color match.
About Axalta
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
