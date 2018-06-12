Axalta Customers Make the Easy Switch to Cromax EZ

"Cromax EZ was designed for body shops who want or need a quality waterborne basecoat, but prefer a solvent-like application process," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Axalta North America Refinish. "I couldn't be happier that customers like Collision Solutions that made the switch to Cromax EZ, are getting more vehicles through the shop faster because of it."

Designed for body shops that want to make a seamless transition from a solventborne application process to a waterborne system, EZ is exceptionally easy to use and requires minimal training. Since its release in late 2017, Axalta customers across North America have been thrilled with Cromax EZ's efficiency, speed and excellent color match.

