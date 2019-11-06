Axalta Debuts Custom-Built 1966 Dodge Charger in Sahara, its 2019 Automotive Color of the Year

"I knew this color had to be on the Charger," said Mike Rutter, owner of Rutterz Rodz. "The Sahara bronze color enhances the lines of the Charger. When I opened the can, I was just blown away by it," Rutter added.

"We're thrilled to see this color on this car," said, Troy Weaver, Vice President of Axalta, Global Refinish. "We knew when we developed it that we had something special, but it wasn't until this debut on the Charger that we can truly see how outstanding the color is on a custom vehicle. Rutterz Rodz did a phenomenal job finishing the Charger in Sahara."

Rutterz Rodz used Cromax® to finish the Charger in Sahara. Cromax is a leading brand for custom builders who require a wide variety of color options and a high-quality finish.

Visitors to the 2019 SEMA Show can see Rutterz Rodz' 1966 Dodge Charger in Axalta's booth #22391 through the close of the SEMA Show at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019.

About Sahara

Sahara is Axalta's fifth Automotive Color of the Year following last year's StarLite, Gallant Gray (2017), Brilliant Blue (2016) and Radiant Red (2015). Borne from Axalta's ChromaDyne™ line of color coats formulated for global automotive manufacturers, Sahara is partly inspired by global trends for warmer shades highlighted in the company's Global Automotive Color Popularity Report. Sahara is part of the "Popular Duo" category - a worldwide favorite with high usage rates on cross-vehicle types. Colors in this duo explore how mainstream color spaces are developed for mass consumer acceptance and customization. Yellow/gold vehicles are most popular in India and China while brown/beige vehicles increased in North America more than any other region.

About Rutterz Rodz

As a longtime partner of Axalta, Rutterz Rodz builds high-quality custom vehicles using Axalta products in their shop in Bristol, TN. The 1966 Dodge Charger debuted in Axalta's booth during the 2019 SEMA Show joins a prestigious list of custom vehicles built by Rutterz, including a 1934 Chevrolet Phaeton that earned a Great 8 spot in 2004's Detroit Autorama, a 1955 Chrysler Imperial that won Street Rodder's Triple Crown Street Cruiser in 2017, a 1970 Chevrolet Camero that was 2018 Goodguys' Muscle Machine of the Year finalist, and more. Rutterz also partnered with Axalta to develop two custom colors that are now part of Axalta's Hot Hues line of color: "Rutterz Red" and "Rutterscotch."

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings, pipelines and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

