Axalta Earns NAPA Canada's Club 95 Award for Third Consecutive Year

On-time deliveries are an important factor for any business but for body shops, any disruption in the supply chain can impact end users and may delay the delivery of a refinished vehicle to its owner. Furthermore, insurance providers measure the delivery performance of collision repair centres and reward the best ones with more business. Axalta is committed to helping its customers attain the highest performance levels.

"Our partnership with Axalta is instrumental to our success and has helped us become the preferred supplier for paint and body shop supplies," said Tom Hunt, NAPA Canada Vice President, Product Development. "The team at Axalta works closely with us to understand our needs and make sure we can always provide their quality products to our growing base of satisfied customers. It's a pleasure to recognize their efforts in 2017 by presenting them with our prestigious NAPA Club 95 Award."

"We are honoured to receive the Club 95 Award for the third year in a row," said Troy Weaver, Axalta Vice President, Axalta North America Refinish. "Dependability is so important in business, it allows for planning, consistency and can impact your bottom line. We pride ourselves on being great partners to our customers like NAPA Canada, knowing that our success depends on their success."

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About NAPA Canada

NAPA Canada, a subsidiary of UAP Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GPC, is a Canadian leader in the distribution, merchandising and remanufacturing of automotive parts and replacement accessories for cars, trucks and heavy vehicles. The company has approximately 4,000 employees and operates over 700 facilities.

The network is comprised of close to 600 NAPA Auto Parts stores that offer a wide range of replacement parts, accessories, tools, equipment and quality products to consumer groups, namely repair shops, commercial fleet operators, professional mechanics, do-it-yourselfers, and automobile owners. The network also includes close to 50 CMAX stores that specialize in automotive paint as well as in collision repair supplies and equipment. CMAX steadily applies its principles – to satisfy client needs through unparalleled expertise and services.

