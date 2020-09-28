Axalta evolves 'Axalta on Tour' to digital platforms in Latin America

"Axalta on Tour" incorporates live training and recorded tutorials about the company's most innovative products, systems and technologies into a comprehensive curriculum, which can be accessed via Axalta's social media and other digital technology platforms. Trainings offered through the "Axalta on Tour" program include surface preparation, varnishes, plastic refinishing, cost control and custom finishes, among others. Customers can also ask questions to Axalta experts about the products and services during the training.

"Our customers are a priority. We are very proud of this program and the opportunity it gives us to be closer to our customers. Over the last four years, more than 20,000 master painters in the region have participated in the 'Axalta on Tour' training program," said Daniel Salcido, President of Mexico at Axalta. "This year has certainly been a challenging one, and we all had to find new – and innovative – ways to stay connected to our customers. This virtual training program was developed as a way to continue to provide ongoing and relevant training to our customers."

The "Axalta on Tour" training courses are available to all Axalta's refinish customers in Latin America through the Axalta on Tour fanpage and the Axalta Latinoamérica profile on Axalta's social media channels.

"It is our commitment to help automotive refinishers to strengthen their skills and increase their performance, that is why we have adapted our trainings and expanded our course offerings in order to reach as many people as possible," said Karla Tortolero, Marketing and Strategic Planning Manager, Latin America at Axalta. "This is another way that Axalta can help keep our employees, customers and communities safe and productive during this unprecedented time."

Axalta works hard to help its customers boost their business productivity. Since its inception in 2016, the Axalta on Tour program has trained more than 20,000 master painters.

To learn more about Axalta on Tour courses online visit - @AxaltaLATAM and Axalta on Tour Axalta's social media fanpage.

