Axalta expands Industrial coatings portfolio with launch of Imron® Industrial 2K polyurethane high-gloss clearcoat in North America

Imron 2100 HG-C is a 2.1 Volatile Organic Compound (VOC), two-component, low Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) polyurethane clearcoat based on proprietary Axalta resin technology and produces both polyester and acrylic urethane properties, which are designed for high-quality appearance applications.

"Customer standards for appearance have been increasing throughout the last decade and we are excited to announce a product that addresses the needs of the industry," said Dave Heflin, Vice President of Global Industrial Liquid Coatings at Axalta. "Imron 2100 HG-C is designed to provide the cleanest, mirror-like appearance with exceptional color and gloss retention that can be applied to any product requiring a crystal clear clearcoat."

For almost 50 years, Imron Industrial is known as an industry-leading polyurethane product line offering a complete coating system for the most demanding industry specifications. Imron industrial polyurethanes are available in solventborne and waterborne primer, topcoat, direct-to-metal (DTM), and clearcoat formulas with many products offered in multiple gloss levels, ranging from high-gloss to flat. Axalta's Imron industrial products are available in thousands of industrial solid color, RAL colors and safety colors, which may be applied by brush, roller, or a variety of spray application methods.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

