Axalta Expands Industrial Wood Manufacturing Capability

Since its acquisition in June of 2017, Axalta's wood business has thrived, and the Northern Stacks complex will add more than three million gallons of capacity to support increasing customer demand throughout the Midwest. Upon opening, Axalta will immediately dedicate 20,000 square feet to production space for wood building products.

"Our wood business is investing in the necessary resources to meet the customer, operational and product development needs of both today and the future," said Wade Arnold, Axalta Vice President, Industrial Wood Coatings. "This complex is a sign of our commitment to being a proactive and innovative partner to our customers."

About Axalta

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

