Axalta Expands its Tufcote Portfolio with a Non-Isocyanate Acrylic Topcoat

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, added Tufcote NISO 2K to its Tufcote portfolio. Tufcote NISO 2K is a non-isocyanate acrylic single stage topcoat for the agriculture, construction, and earthmoving equipment (ACE) markets.

Tufcote NISO 2K was benchmarked against the performance requirements of the leading global agricultural manufacturers and formulated to provide a robust application with good flow and leveling for an excellent appearance. Tufcote NISO 2K is a two-component, 3.5 Volatile Organic Compound (VOC), lead and chrome-free non-isocyanate cross-linked acrylic enamel topcoat that is designed to deliver superior weathering performance, high gloss and distinctness of image (DOI), as well as excellent flexibility and chip resistance. Fast dry times allow for quicker handling and assembly. Tufcote NISO 2K has excellent blendabilty for end-of-line repair in OEM operations. It is currently available in factory packaged colors and mixing machine capability will be available in early 2020.

"Axalta is committed to delivering products that continue to meet evolving demands of the industry," said Eric Kwasnicka, Axalta Product Specialist, Industrial North America. "Tufcote NISO 2K offers a superior technical performance without the health and safety concerns associated with isocyanates."

Tufcote NISO 2K can be applied with air assisted, airless, or air spray equipment, including electrostatic. Axalta recommends using Tufcote NISO 2K in conjunction with Corlar 3.0 epoxy primer.

"We are excited to add Tufcote NISO 2K to our growing portfolio," said Bill Sante, Axalta Global Director, ACE Coating Solutions. "The Tufcote NISO 2K is an ideal choice for ACE customers who need an easy-to-apply coating that offers excellent durability and chemical resistance properties."

To learn more about Axalta's Tufcote liquid coatings, please visit https://bit.ly/2NiSDCk.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn

Contact

Vanessa Navarro

D +1 856.313.9825

Vanessa.navarro@axaltacs.com

axaltacoatingsystems.com

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://www.axalta.com

