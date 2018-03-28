Axalta Expands Live Virtual and In-person Refinish Learning and Development Offering

"Customer experience is a top priority for Axalta, and our distributors play an important role in customer satisfaction," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Axalta North America Refinish. "These new courses will help distributors better serve body shops and maximize the efficiencies of using Axalta products. Customers appreciate our Live Virtual Training courses because they can access the courses online from their workplace and engage with the instructor in real time."

Axalta's new Live Virtual Training courses for distributors provide training to get the most from their partnership with Axalta, including a Color Theory and About Axalta class. LVT courses are taken online with a live instructor and are part of Axalta's Learning and Development offering that is designed to boost customer performance. Through innovative training techniques using Axalta products, customers gain the skills and knowledge needed to help eliminate waste, reduce costs and keep cycle time to a minimum. Select Axalta courses provide I-CAR® credit hours that can be put towards earning or maintaining I-CAR collision repair certification, a leading certification designed to help shops earn additional work.

To view Axalta's Learning and Development programs, visit www.axaltalearningcampus.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact

Heidi Stilwell

D: +1 610 358 5353

heidi.stilwell@axaltacs.com

axaltacoatingsystems.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-expands-live-virtual-and-in-person-refinish-learning-and-development-offering-300620891.html

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://axalta.com

