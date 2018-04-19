Axalta Experts to Host Tech Sessions and Present Rich Offerings at ECOAT18 Conference

Axalta will showcase its AquaEC® premier electrocoat brand that is designed to meet the most stringent customer and regulatory requirements. Its high-performance products deliver outstanding corrosion protection and appearance to a broad array of industrial customers and major light vehicle OEM's alike, and are formulated to provide high edge protection, low temperature bake and exceptional durability. AquaEC 6100 cathodic epoxy e‑coat primer is the first e-coat in North America to attain NSF-51 ® Standard certification for products used to manufacture food equipment and related materials. Attendees may visit Axalta in Stirling Salons B and C to learn more about its impressive suite of electrocoat solutions.

"Our electrocoat offerings are formulated to provide superior corrosion protection and mechanical toughness for a variety of applications," said Brian Martin, Axalta Sales Director. "We are excited to showcase our world-class offerings at ECOAT18 and share in-depth knowledge to the industry."

In addition to exhibiting, Axalta e-coat experts will lead a variety of engaging sessions throughout the event. The speaking schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, April 25

1:30-2:15 p.m. Topic: Process Control, Dan Rose, Axalta Senior E-coat Specialist

1:30-2:30 p.m. Topic: Taking the Next Step in Electrocoat Film Build Efficiency, Charles Orr, Axalta E-coat Specialist

Thursday, April 26

2:45-3:15 p.m. Topic: Robotics, Joe Subda, Axalta Senior Specialist

In addition to their presentations, Joe Subda will moderate a four-person panel delivering papers on Waste Treatment / Filtration on Wednesday afternoon, and Charles Orr will feature on a panel discussing Considerations When Adding E-coat to Your Plant at 9:45-11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Register for the conference at ecoat18.com. To learn more about AquaEC, click here.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

