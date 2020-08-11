Axalta Extends its Partnership with I-CAR Canada through the Sustaining Partner Program

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced that they have extended their participation in

I-CAR's Sustaining Partner Program in North America to include Canada, which was effective July 1, 2020. Axalta's participation in the Program offers Refinish students more accessible and affordable training, either virtually or in-person, at any of Axalta's Learning and Development Centers, while earning Platinum I-CAR credit at no charge from the accreditor. The Program delivers relevant education and solutions to the industry, assisting technicians with future employment opportunities and giving them the knowledge to provide customers with safe and skillful repairs.

"We are deeply committed to collision repair education. By expanding our partnership through I-CAR's Sustaining Partner Program, we can now extend our prolific I-CAR credited course offering to customers in Canada and make it easier for them to earn I-CAR credits," said Troy Weaver, Vice President of Axalta, Global Refinish. "This no-cost training program helps our customers keep their I-CAR recognition valid to continue repairing vehicles with the safety and repair knowledge they need to be successful."

"I-CAR Canada is very pleased to partner with Axalta through the Sustaining Partner Program," said Andrew Shepherd, Executive Director of I-CAR Canada. "Our industry is international in so many ways, from vehicle technology and repair methods to supply chain and human resource challenges, that it makes sense to offer North American training solutions."

As a longtime partner of I-CAR, Axalta understands the importance of offering I-CAR credited training courses to assist refinish customers in training and certify or recertify collision repair technicians. Participation in the new Sustaining Partner Program allows Axalta's customers to continue training using their own refinish brands while earning I-CAR Canada credits to meet their personal training goals.

About I-CAR

I-CAR, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair, is an international not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing technicians with the information, knowledge, and skills needed to perform safe and quality automotive repairs. I-CAR established the Sustaining Partner Program to help address the industry's technician shortage and provide students with attainable and affordable training. The Program's benefits align with I-CAR's vision that every person in the collision repair industry has the tools required to perform expert repairs that benefit the consumer.

About I-CAR Canada

I-CAR Canada is a program run by the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA). AIA is a national trade association representing the automotive aftermarket industry in Canada. The aftermarket is an $21 billion industry that employs more than 420,200 people. The industry is composed of companies that manufacture, distribute, and install automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools, and equipment.

AIA represents manufacturers, re-builders, manufacturers agents, warehouse distributors, national distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, machine shops, retailers, and through its councils, the interests of collision repair shops and automotive service and repair outlets.

AIA's mandate is to promote, educate and represent members in all areas that impact the growth and prosperity of the industry.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.





