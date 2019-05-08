Axalta Hires Brian Berube As Senior Vice President, General Counsel And Corporate Secretary

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our leadership team," said Bryant. "He is a seasoned leader with good judgment and strong global experience in key areas essential to Axalta's plan for growth, namely M&A, intellectual property, and high value commercial matters. Brian will bring outstanding advocacy skills and a passion for the values that are so important to our company, including strong corporate governance and ethical leadership. I am confident that Brian will be an asset to Axalta as we continue to differentiate ourselves in the dynamic coatings industry and drive our long-term growth strategies."

Berube will join Axalta after 25 years with Cabot Corporation, where he held roles of increasing responsibility. Currently, he is Senior Vice President and General Counsel, responsible for all legal affairs, including corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, contracts, intellectual property, corporate governance, securities, litigation, environmental and employment matters. He has served as a key advisor to the CEO, Board of Directors, and senior management on significant corporate and commercial matters and strategic transactions. Prior to joining Cabot, Berube was a corporate attorney at Choate, Hall & Stewart, a Boston law firm, and a law clerk with the New Hampshire Supreme Court. He earned his B.A. in Political Science from the College of the Holy Cross and a J.D. from Boston College Law School.

"I am honored to join Axalta at such a dynamic time for the company and the industry," said Berube. "I look forward to helping Axalta continue to grow its core business, organically and through M&A, and evolve its presence around the world, while protecting our IP and advocating for our shared values. The leadership of Axalta is strong, and I am looking forward to joining the team."

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

