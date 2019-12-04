Axalta Innovates for its Global Customers from the World's Largest R&D Center for Coatings and Color in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, celebrated the one-year anniversary of delivering new technologies to its customers around the world from its Global Innovation Center, the world's largest research and development (R&D) center dedicated to coatings and color located in Philadelphia's historic Navy Yard. Dennis M. Davin, Pennsylvania Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, joined Axalta in celebrating the anniversary by touring the facility's unparalleled specialty labs.

"What we're doing at the Global Innovation Center is really special – we're innovating in Philadelphia and delivering new products that provide solutions for our customers all around the world," said Robert Roop, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Axalta. "Thanks to our employees and the world-class facilities at Axalta's Global Innovation Center, we continue to deliver new and innovative solutions that protect and beautify everything from cars and bridges to football helmets and home appliances. Philadelphia's Navy Yard is the perfect home for our lab as we are situated amongst other leading technology companies and are able to recruit high-quality talent from some of the best universities in the world."

"Pennsylvania — and especially Philadelphia — is made better by the powerhouse industries and innovative companies like Axalta that call it home, which only increases our competitive advantage," said Secretary Davin. "The Global Innovation Center employs the best and brightest to develop the technologies and products of the future, benefiting both the industry and the commonwealth for years to come."

Serving a global customer base across more than 130 countries, Axalta is an innovation leader in the coatings industry with more than 150 years of experience and intellectual property backing some of the most differentiated and high-quality products in the industry. The Company holds nearly 1,000 patents and has consistently introduced more than 250 new products a year.

Since opening the Global Innovation Center, Axalta has developed countless new innovations in Philadelphia and brought them to the global market, including:

PercoTop ® CS306 – an innovative, sustainable primer for direct-to-metal application that provides outstanding corrosion protection and produces the optimum surface finish for the commercial vehicle market.

Lumeera ™ 5220 – a clearcoat for light vehicles that provides superior scratch and chemical resistance obtained from novel high-performing resin development and nanodispersion technology.

Corlar ® 3.5 – a corrosion-resistant and highly durable primer for commercial vehicles that provides protection from the elements and maintains an excellent appearance. Corlar 3.5 reflects the latest technology in corrosion inhibition and advanced formula design.

Acquire ™ Quantum EFX – a fifth-generation spectrophotometer that packs innovative color modeling technology into a lighter, faster and more accurate device that matches the color of a vehicle with the best coatings formula, allowing collision repair body shops to return damaged vehicles in perfect condition.

Pamake – a solvent-based refinish coating built from locally-sourced raw materials that delivers outstanding appearance and application with new resin and dispersion technology.

The 175,000-square foot Global Innovation Center employs more than 200 engineers, scientists and technicians, and features unparalleled synthesis, color, process technology and specialty coatings labs. Axalta's Global Innovation Center serves as the central hub for Axalta's global network of technology centers, which are focused on innovative research, product development and technology initiatives that benefit Axalta's customers.

"Innovation is at the core of our business," said Roop. "The innovations from this past year have been nothing short of impressive, and we look forward to continuing to introduce new, award-winning solutions that grow our customers' businesses. We are proud to be an active company in the Navy Yard and plan to continue innovating for the world from right here in Philadelphia."

