Axalta introduces Imron Industrial NISO 3325, a non-isocyanate acrylic coating, for Industrial customers in North America

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, announced the launch of Imron® Industrial NISO 3325, its latest non-isocyanate cross-linked acrylic enamel topcoat for the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment (ACE) markets. This technology offers superior technical performance without the health and safety concerns associated with isocyanates.

When benchmarked against the performance requirements of similar competitive products, Imron Industrial NISO 3325 delivered superior weathering performance, higher gloss and distinctness of image (DOI), as well as excellent flexibility and chip resistance, comparable to urethanes. It is formulated to provide a robust application with good flow and leveling for excellent appearance.

"The ACE market demands coatings with exceptional appearance that provide durable protection and can withstand harsh environments," said Dave Heflin, Vice President of General Industrial Americas at Axalta. "Imron Industrial NISO 3325 offers best-in-class coverage without harmful isocyanates. It is easy-to-apply and dries quickly making it an industry-leading product for the ACE market."

Imron Industrial NISO 3325 can be applied with air-assisted, airless or air spray equipment, including electrostatic. It is available in factory packaged colors with mixing machine capability.

To learn more about Axalta's high-performance industrial coatings, visit axalta.us/industrial.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Contact

Vanessa Navarro

D +1 856 313 9825

[email protected]

axalta.com

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.