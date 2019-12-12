Axalta Introduces New Epoxy Primer To Its Tufcote® Liquid Industrial Coatings Portfolio

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced the expansion of its global Tufcote product portfolio to include Tufcote 3.0 PR epoxy primer. Tufcote 3.0 PR is a mainstream, high-performance, competitively-priced epoxy primer developed to support the agricultural, construction, and earthmoving equipment (ACE) and general industrial markets.

"The launch of Tufcote 3.0 PR reinforces Axalta's culture driven by innovation and helps us better serve our ACE and general industrial customers in the Americas," said Dave Heflin, Axalta's Vice President, Global Industrial Liquid Coatings. "Our Tufcote products are designed to meet the rigorous standards for performance, corrosion protection, gloss and color retention set by leading manufacturers."

Tufcote 3.0 PR offers a quick recoat window of 30-minutes for manufacturers seeking wet-on-wet topcoat application. It is available in gray and white with two temperature related activators. Tufcote 3.0 PR can be used in plural component equipment with no induction time. It is a medium-build product with wet film build per pass of 5-6 mils and ready to spray with a volatile organic compound (VOC) of 3.0 lbs per gallon.

To learn more about Axalta's Tufcote liquid coatings, please visit https://bit.ly/2NiSDCk.

