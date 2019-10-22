Axalta Introduces Next Edition of its Industrial Wood Coatings Color Trend Campaign, Wood Vibes: Moda

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is excited to introduce a new edition of its industrial wood coatings trends campaign, Wood Vibes: Moda.

Axalta Wood Vibes is a series of collections that focus on home interior color trends, including wood finishing trends. Axalta's goal is to enliven every room - inspiring clients through color and delivering the latest trends to the market.

The new collection, Wood Vibes: Moda, is inspired by runway fashion. "Moda" is the Italian word for fashion, and the fashion world continues to have a significant influence on home design, from predicting color trends to showcasing the most attractive fabrics and textures. Many of the trends that make an impact in the fashion industry will influence interior designers.

In this season's report, the welcoming collection of colors span from pastel tonalities like muted green, light pink, and soft shades of lavender, to bold tonalities like deep blue, earth red, and mustard yellow. There are also a few key neutrals including grays, mushroom tones, and warm beiges that bring a unique look to your home.

Wood Vibes: Moda also highlights the wood finishing trends for 2020. Raw and authentic textures are the main focus and bring out natural and light woodtones. Muted black tones will continue to emerge. These shades offer soft wear throughout, adding dimension and substance when used on wirebrushed wood.

"Axalta is a trailblazer in color and design trends for the wood industry," said Wade Arnold, Vice President and General Manager of Industrial Wood Coatings for Axalta. "Our team of color specialists and our experts in color trend forecasting allow us to formulate and deliver the next generation of color to our customers."

Axalta offers unique access to highly qualified, experienced stylists and artists. From the initial concept phase to market launch, Axalta works closely with customers through the product development and commercialization process.

"Wood Vibes: Moda is a powerful resource and goes beyond color trend," said Vanessa Navarro, Marketing Manager of Industrial Coatings for Axalta. "Our advanced color technologies and quality pigments have allowed us to introduce unique colors and effects that not only capitalize on current trends, but also create the most innovative color palettes in the wood market."

