Axalta introduces Wood Vibes: Mood

"Leveraging Axalta's color expertise, in-depth market research and advanced technologies, we forecast contemporary wood trends, helping our customers to develop innovative, unique wood finishes," said Wade Arnold, Vice President of Industrial Wood Coatings at Axalta. "This collection demonstrates Axalta's leadership in color innovation in the wood coatings industry. We are excited to introduce this unique and modern collection of wood finishes to our customers."

The Wood Vibes: Mood color palette includes:

Namaste uses the ever-popular blue to design a peaceful and elegant space.

uses the ever-popular blue to design a peaceful and elegant space. The Spirit collection incorporates various hues of green, stirring feelings of positivity, refreshment and harmony.

collection incorporates various hues of green, stirring feelings of positivity, refreshment and harmony. The Lively palette uplifts the spirit and is composed of subtle and attractive hues creating a welcoming feeling.

palette uplifts the spirit and is composed of subtle and attractive hues creating a welcoming feeling. A combination of pale pink and blue make up the L'amour collection, creating a fresh palette of calming colors.

collection, creating a fresh palette of calming colors. The Cozy collection balances brighter hues with grey tones, creating a simple yet versatile palette.

collection balances brighter hues with grey tones, creating a simple yet versatile palette. The Effortless collection is simple, timeless and maximizes beige, cream and brown color trends.

collection is simple, timeless and maximizes beige, cream and brown color trends. The Cheers collection highlights red's dynamism, creating a dramatic and passionate palette.

"The Wood Vibes: Mood collection is a versatile palette that enlivens the spirit of a home. From muted green to pale pink, this collection builds upon color trends to create the perfect ambiance in any room in your home," said Vanessa Navarro, Marketing Manager of Industrial Coatings at Axalta. "Leveraging our color expertise, we're excited to introduce this unique and contemporary collection of wood finishes to our customers."

Recognized as a global leader in color and design for wood products, Axalta offers customers unique access to highly qualified, experienced master stylists and artists. From the initial concept phase to market launch, Axalta closely collaborates with customers to develop unique colors and techniques that improve productivity and efficiency.

To learn more about Axalta Wood Coatings, visit axaltawoodcoatings.com.

