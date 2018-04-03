Axalta is First to Offer Online I-CAR Professional Development Program Credit Hours

"At Axalta, we're always looking for innovative ways to help our customers grow their business and improve performance," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Axalta North America Refinish. "I-CAR certified individuals demonstrate a higher level of proficiency and skill that contributes to improved productivity at both the individual and shop level. Our customers recognize the benefits of this training and we are excited to be the first to offer these accredited classes to them both in-person and online."

"The I-CAR Training Alliance is critical to fulflilling our mission," said Nick Notte, I-CAR Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "As a long time alliance member, Axalta helps ensure we provide the information, skills, and knowledge required for complete, safe, and quality repairs. We look forward to an ongoing partnership."

Axalta's newly accredited eLearning courses complement its existing I-CAR credited, instructor-led Refinish Performance Management (RPM) program that helps body shop customers boost the skills and performance of managers, estimators, and other non-technical employees. Through 10 newly accredited RPM eLearning courses, estimators may earn up to 13 additional I-CAR credit hours and production managers can earn up to 17. Both eLearning and instructor-led credit hours may be applied to earning and maintaining I-CAR's Platinum designation in the Professional Development Program for collision repair professionals.

To view Axalta's I-CAR accredited Refinish Performance Management courses for non-technical employees and Axalta's other programs for technicians, visit www.axaltalearningcampus.com.

About I-CAR

Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry. I-CAR is focused on improving the quality, safety and efficiency of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of the consumer. For more information, visit i-car.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

