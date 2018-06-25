Axalta Kickstarts Kids' Careers in the Automotive Industry

Axalta and Drive One have partnered on several projects since the school's inception in 2016 that have exposed the students to automotive design, modelling, color selection and engineering concepts. Drive ONE was responsible for the conceptualization, design and clay modeling of display cars for the launch of Axalta's Automotive Color of the Year 2018 – StarLite and also custom painted a tickle me pink pedal car for Dale Earnhardt Jr's newborn daughter. Drive One students presented the car to Earnhardt in front of hundreds of NASCAR fans at one of the world's largest automotive trade shows, SEMA. This latest collaboration sees Axalta become the Official Paint Partner of Drive ONE Detroit.

Axalta's Color Marketing Manager, Nancy Lockhart made the announcement during her keynote speech at the school's first-ever graduation ceremony on June 22, 2018. Lockhart, on behalf of Axalta, presented the school with a check and informed the students that Axalta will also supply professional bodyshop equipment including Cromax® EZ, spray guns, safety equipment, and more.

"The passion for the automotive industry these students possess is inspiring," said Lockhart. "Axalta is proud to sponsor Drive ONE and support the next generation of automotive industry designers, engineers, welders, painters, and leaders. I can't wait to see what these students do!"

"The on-going support Axalta has given Drive ONE is helping us reach and train a generation we call Shop Class 2.0," said Paul Tregembo Jr., Drive ONE Director. "With the addition of the Axalta Paint Booth, Cromax EZ system and equipment, students will get hands-on with the most up to date refinish practices and skills."

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colourful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

