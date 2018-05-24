Axalta Launches Three-piece Tri-coat Fan Deck to Guide Painters to the Perfect Finish

Tri-coat vehicles are complex to refinish because the colors are translucent. Achieving an excellent final color match is reliant upon getting the color right at each layer. Axalta is the only company in North America that offers a three-piece, tri-coat fan deck, which consists of a basecoat layer chip and then two more advanced stage chips, to provide visual verification and eliminate guesswork for 230 global automotive manufacturer colors. Axalta also makes a three piece, tri-coat fan deck for its Spies Hecker refinish system.

"Whether our customers value ease of use and prefer Cromax EZ, or value productivity and rely on Spies Hecker Permahyd Hi-TEC, we're going to give them the tools they need to succeed," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Axalta North America Refinish. "Our three-piece tri-coat fan decks are designed to help painters avoid costly mistakes, which in turn saves materials and time they may otherwise waste without a visual verification of tri-coat color at each layer."

For more information on Axalta and Cromax EZ, visit axalta.us/ez.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.



Contact

Heidi Stilwell

D: +1 610 358 5353

heidi.stilwell@axaltacs.com

axaltacoatingsystems.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-launches-three-piece-tri-coat-fan-deck-to-guide-painters-to-the-perfect-finish-300654600.html

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://www.axalta.com

