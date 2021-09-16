Axalta Mobility breaks ground on new coatings facility in Northern China

"Our new plant in Jilin is another building block supporting our ambitious growth strategy for our mobility business in China," said Nicolas Franc de Ferrière, Vice President, Mobility, Asia Pacific at Axalta.

As the largest and one of the fastest growing automotive markets in the world, China is a key growth driver for Axalta and its Global Mobility business unit. The new plant is scheduled to open in 2023 and will mainly produce basecoats, primers, and clearcoats used in Axalta's eco-friendly processes such as high solids technology. Formulated to reduce VOC emissions, high solids coatings can help lower environmental impact while providing superior finishes and improved productivity for automotive OEMs.

"Axalta came to Jilin province in 1984 to serve the burgeoning automotive industry in China and has since established a strong presence across the APAC region supporting major OEMs," said Hadi Awada, Senior Vice President of Axalta's Mobility Business. "With this new investment in the province, we are further committing to our customers in China while supporting our ambitious growth plans in Asia."

Since entering the Chinese market, Axalta has remained committed to promoting growth by increasing investment, emphasizing innovation and sustainability, and focusing on customers to help China build a sustainable and prosperous future. The Jilin plant marks another noteworthy achievement for Axalta in pursuit of its growth objectives in China. In what continues to be an exemplary year for the leading global coatings company, Axalta has announced a variety of significant accomplishments in 2021, including the expansion of a waterborne coatings plant in Shanghai, the opening of a new Refinish Training Center in Guangzhou, and the acquisition of a leading Chinese producer of high-quality wire enamels.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

