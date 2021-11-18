Axalta Named 2021 Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

"Every day, we strive to build deeper relationships with our customers by listening to their needs, understanding their business and delivering world-class products and services that help them meet cost, quality, sustainability and cycle time targets," said Joseph Wood, Vice President, Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings at Axalta. "We're honored to be recognized for our innovation, product excellence and customer focus."

As part of its analysis, Frost & Sullivan highlighted Axalta's Imron® and Rival® coating solutions, which save time and energy while improving productivity by reducing the number of steps in the application process. The new basecoat products are unique because they can be applied directly on plastic substrates without an adhesion promoter, reducing the coating application process from the conventional three steps to two steps.

The Imron Elite ColorPlus basecoat is a premium basecoat system explicitly designed for recreational vehicles' new and complicated paint schemes. ColorPlus uses 30% less material and reduces cycle time by 30% while still delivering a superior finish. Imron 2K high durability clearcoat, released in September 2020 for customers in Europe, stands out from its competitors in the region. The clearcoat is designed to adhere to the stringent volatile organic compound (VOC) limits mandated in European countries while retaining its durability and gloss after multiple washing cycles.

Rival DTM Topcoat RV901 and RV902 are easy-to-apply, direct-to-metal (DTM) coatings for customers that reduce overall painting costs and perform well in non-corrosive to mildly corrosive environments. In addition, customers greatly value the product's single-step application ability using conventional activators, eliminating the need to create an additional inventory of new activators.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

