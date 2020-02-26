Axalta North America Extends its Partnership with I-CAR through the Sustaining Partner Program

"We are deeply committed to collision repair education. By expanding our partnership through I-CAR's Sustaining Partner Program, we can also extend our prolific I-CAR credited course offering to customers, while eliminating the I-CAR fee charged in collecting course credit from third party instructors," said Troy Weaver, Vice President of Axalta, Global Refinish. "This no-cost training program helps our customers keep their I-CAR recognition valid to continue to repair vehicles with the safety and repair knowledge they need to be successful."

"I-CAR commends Axalta for its continued commitment to support I-CAR and the collision repair inter-industry by becoming one of our newest Sustaining Partners," said Stacey Wesselink, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Segment Development. "Axalta joins the program's mission to increase accessibility to quality, relevant training and the innovative ways I-CAR education is delivered for both industry professionals and career and technical schools nationwide."

As a longtime partner of I-CAR, Axalta understands the importance of offering I-CAR credited training courses to assist customers and certify or recertify collision repair technicians. Participation in the new Sustaining Partner Program allows Axalta's customers to continue training using their own refinish brands while earning I-CAR credits to meet their personal training goals.

About I-CAR

I-CAR, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair, is an international not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing technicians with the information, knowledge, and skills needed to perform safe and quality automotive repairs. I-CAR established the Sustaining Partner Program to help address the industry's technician shortage and provide students with attainable and affordable training. The program's benefits align with I-CAR's vision that every person in the collision repair industry has the tools required to perform expert repairs that benefit the consumer.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to better serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries every day with the finest coatings, application systems, and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter and LinkedIn.

