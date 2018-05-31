Axalta Offers First Certified Field Training Program of its Kind for Distributors

"Exceptional service means not only delivering the tools businesses need to perform but also making those tools accessible so that customers can take advantage of them," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Axalta North America Refinish. "By extending the Certified Field Trainer program to distributors, our mutual customers may now receive training from the same person that supplies their paint and materials."

To ensure refinish customers receive the same world-class training that they would at one of Axalta's 11 Learning and Development centers in North America, Certified Field Trainer applicants must possess several qualifications, including a minimum number years as a refinish technician. Additionally, there are a number prerequisites applicants must complete before earning the Certified Field Trainer accreditation, including completion of Axalta's Master Certification program, completion of specific online and in-person training courses, and acceptance into the program by the applicant's company and Axalta.

For more information on the Certified Field Training program, distribution partners should speak to their Axalta Representatives.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact

Heidi Stilwell

D: +1 610 358 5353

heidi.stilwell@axaltacs.com

axaltacoatingsystems.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-offers-first-certified-field-training-program-of-its-kind-for-distributors-300657426.html

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://www.axalta.com

