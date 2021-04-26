Axalta Partners with Chery JETOUR to Promote Sustainable Development of China's Auto Industry

Since 1999, Axalta has partnered with Chery, a top automobile manufacturer in China, to supply advanced sustainable coating technology that ensures JETOUR vehicles' premium appearance, as well as reducing the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and energy consumption during the production process. Through this enhanced partnership, Axalta will continue to work with Chery and JETOUR on improving productivity and helping to establish a more environmentally responsible automotive ecosystem in China.

Last year, Chery and Axalta collaborated to develop a sustainable product suite comprising a high-solid basecoat and 2K clearcoat. Leveraging R&D and technology from both companies, Chery and Axalta presented this technology together as an innovative sustainable best-practice at 2020 SURCAR Shanghai, a world-class conference for the global automotive body finishing industry.

"As two leading companies in the automotive industry, we are delighted to deepen our strategic partnership," said Dr. Yan Fucheng, Product Engineering Director for Axalta's Mobility Coatings business in China. "Axalta is committed to providing value to our customers through the development and delivery of environmentally responsible mobility coatings solutions."

Axalta is an established leader in waterborne paint solutions for the transportation sector and was among the first suppliers to introduce waterborne automotive coatings to China in the late 1980s. Today, Axalta's industry-leading, eco-friendly waterborne and high-solids coatings meet the sustainable manufacturing goals of global automakers. Its Harmonized Coating Technologies™ and High Solids Solvent-borne solutions integrate a new generation of environmentally-responsible coating technology to reduce curing temperatures, eliminate application and curing steps during production, reduce VOC emissions, and lower costs to meet the higher demands of advanced and sustainable auto-manufacturing.

"Our partnership with Axalta is strengthening JETOUR's green development strategy by giving -us greater visibility into the entire supply chain," said Zhou Dinghua, General Manager of R&D Center, Chery JETOUR. "Together, our accumulated experience and innovation will help to create an intelligent and robust ecosystem for sustainable development and advanced production in China's automotive industry."

With more than 150 years of coatings innovation and expertise, Axalta is a forerunner in developing cutting-edge coating products. Building on the company's legacy of innovation, Axalta is capitalizing on its regional R&D network based in APTC (Asia Pacific Technology Center) in Shanghai, China, to offer customers a variety of best-in-class, eco-friendly auto coating products, process and colors.

