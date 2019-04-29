Axalta Promotes Ashish Jawadiwar To Chief Information & Digital Officer

"I am excited for Ashish to join Axalta's Leadership Team as our new Vice President and Chief Information & Digital Officer," said Bryant. "During his time with Axalta, Ashish has demonstrated his abilities as an IT thought leader and partner on key business enablement and innovation projects. He has a long and successful track record of driving IT innovations that enable faster and better business outcomes at global companies. It's that skillset, experience, and expertise that will enable him to execute on our vision of bringing the best information technology and digital solutions to our global customers, partners, and workforce."

"Ashish is a great example of the bench strength that we are building at Axalta," continued Bryant. "Our leadership team is committed to delivering results, providing best-in-class support to our customers, and remaining a leading technology company in the dynamic coatings market. Ashish's work in driving new innovations in IT and digital will be a key enabler for our growth plan and critical to the continued evolution of Axalta now and for the long term."

Jawadiwar has more than 20 years of strong leadership experience driving strategic IT objectives that drive business results. He joined Axalta as Director, IT – Americas CIO in August 2018. Prior to joining Axalta, Ashish worked for Coty, Inc. where he served in several progressive Senior IT leadership roles since 2005. His last role at Coty was as a multi-region business facing Senior Director in IT, focusing on business enablement and the successful integration of a division of Proctor & Gamble. Prior to Coty, Ashish held IT Manager and Director roles at Unilever. Ashish earned his BS in computer science from the University of Mumbai.

