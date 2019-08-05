Axalta Promotes Troy Weaver To Vice President, Global Refinish

"We are thrilled to promote Troy to head up our Global Refinish business and add him to Axalta's Leadership Team," said Bryant. "Troy's experience, in virtually every aspect of our Refinish business during the past 27 years, positions him extraordinarily well to be the next leader of this cornerstone business. His deep institutional knowledge of our Refinish business and the industry, his long-standing relationships with customers ranging from multi-shop operators to independent body shop owners, and his strong business acumen and sales and marketing expertise, make him a perfect fit for this leadership role."

"Our Refinish business will continue to be an industry innovation leader," continued Bryant. "We are committed to consistently delivering the exceptional products and services that our customers want. Troy has played a critical role in developing the plan that has driven our strong track record of growth and success. We are confident that his vision for the future will help us grow our Refinish business and industry-leading position."

"We are proud to have another internal promotion on our leadership team," concluded Bryant. "We believe the expertise, understanding, and continuity that our next generation of leaders, like Troy, brings new thinking and enhances our culture. Troy will be a great addition to our leadership team, and we expect that he will continue to differentiate our Refinish business through innovation, while he and his team deliver value to customers every day."

Prior to this promotion, Mr. Weaver was Axalta's Vice President, North America Refinish where he was responsible for Axalta's high performing Refinish Business in the USA & Canada. Weaver also led Axalta's initiative to secure and grow market share with multiple location collision shop operators, mega-dealers, and nationally recognized collision shop networks. Mr. Weaver began his career at DuPont Performance Coatings in 1992. He has held various Sales and Marketing leadership roles. He is also a two-time recipient of DuPont's Prestigious Marketing Excellence Award, first in 2007 and again in 2010. Mr. Weaver is active in the industry and has served as Chairman of the Board of CIECA (Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association).

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

