Axalta Rebrands Transportation Coatings Business to Axalta Mobility Coatings

In today's existing transportation ecosystem, liquid and powder coatings provide essential beauty and color to vehicle bodies while adding corrosion and impact protection. As the industry evolves, each emerging dimension of mobility – electric vehicles, shared transportation, and autonomous driving – requires coatings with advanced functionality that, in addition to aesthetics and protection, contributes to the efficiency of electric motors and components, vehicle design, navigation, and passenger safety, among other areas.

"The evolution of mobility creates tremendous opportunities for OEMs but requires them to undertake significant shifts in how they design and produce vehicles," said Hadi Awada, Senior Vice President, Global Mobility Coatings. "By leveraging 150 years of coatings expertise, coupled with our culture of agility and customer centricity, we are in a unique position to help our customers navigate the complex challenges facing the industry and to support their needs now and in the future."

As part of the rebranding, Axalta Mobility Coatings is unveiling a new solutions portfolio that brings together the best of Axalta's experience and innovation into three categories: Core Mobility Solutions, Advanced Mobility Solutions, and Axalta Advantage.

Core Mobility Solutions comprises Axalta's best-in-class basecoats and clearcoats for color and beautification along with primers, electrocoats, and powder applications for surface protection.

Advanced Mobility Solutions encompasses products and applications for mass customization, two-tone color, and digital paint. It includes coatings with enhanced functionality that improve LiDAR and radar performance and thermal management solutions from Axalta's Industrial Coatings portfolio for electric motors and components.

Axalta Advantage features expert services and consulting to improve productivity in and outside the paint shop, including application design, process improvement, cost and CO 2 modeling, and troubleshooting.

Axalta Mobility Coatings is also implementing a key account model to respond to customers with greater agility and to support them through every step of their mobility journey.

