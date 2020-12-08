Axalta receives 2019 Masters of Quality supplier award from Daimler Truck

The annual award recognizes outstanding suppliers that have received high scores based on quality, delivery, technology and cost performance as measured on a balanced scorecard basis. Throughout the year, these suppliers demonstrated dedication to continuous improvement of the quality of their products, support to DTNA and overall performance.

"We are honored to receive this elite award from Daimler Trucks North America, and I am extremely proud of our entire team who is committed to providing best-in-class products for our customers," said Joseph Wood, Vice President for Commercial Transportation Coatings at Axalta. "This award reflects our passion for providing our customers with exceptional service and support. We look forward to our continued relationship with Daimler Trucks North America."

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

