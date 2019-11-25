Axalta Recognized as a Top 50 Best Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Company by Investor's Business Daily

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced it has been recognized as a Top 50 Best Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Company by Investor's Business Daily (IBD).

"We are proud to be recognized for our innovative products and services; safe and sustainable manufacturing processes; and strong corporate governance practices," said Robert Bryant, President and CEO of Axalta. "Today, there are many socially responsible investors who are keenly aware of the environmental, social, and corporate governance practices of companies and make their investment decisions based on these important ESG factors. They view it the same way we do: it's good business and it's good for the world we live in."

Recent Axalta product innovations that demonstrate this commitment to sustainability include:

Axalta's Fast Cure Low Energy patented technology, which cuts application process times in bodyshops by up to 50 percent and reduces energy consumption by up to 70 percent while still achieving the best quality repair.

Axalta's Voltatex ® 4224 impregnating resin, which delivers significant improvements in thermal conductivity, enabling higher motor efficiency and reduced size and weight of electric devices.

4224 impregnating resin, which delivers significant improvements in thermal conductivity, enabling higher motor efficiency and reduced size and weight of electric devices. Axalta's AquaEC ™ 6000 series of waterborne electrocoats used in automotive and industrial applications, which provides superior corrosion protection, minimizes VOC emissions and reduces energy use through lower curing temperatures.

In addition, Axalta Bright Futures, the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility program, supports science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and environmental stewardship initiatives. The programming is designed to make the world a better place and improve the well-being of cities, towns and communities where Axalta's employees and customers live, work and play.

"Protecting the environment, being good corporate citizens, and having a strong focus on integrity, ethics and safety are central to Axalta's business model," concluded Bryant. "We continue to work closely with our suppliers throughout the supply chain to ensure responsible sourcing practices are used globally. And, we remain committed to developing sustainable coatings, while also increasing efficiency and productivity for our customers for the long term."

In its first annual Top 50 Best ESG Companies list, Investor's Business Daily identified publicly traded companies that held ESG ratings of AAA or AA from MSCI ESG Research, which considers environmental, social and governance factors alongside financial factors in the investment decision-making process. The recognized companies have the highest IBD Composite Ratings, reflecting broad strength in fundamental and technical areas linked to price performance.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

