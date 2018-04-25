Axalta Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

First quarter net sales of $1,165.8 million increased 15.7% year-over-year, driven by volume growth of 8.6% primarily from acquisition contribution, 0.8% higher average selling prices and a 6.3% foreign currency benefit. First quarter net sales growth was positive in all regions and average prices increased in all regions except Asia Pacific.

Net income attributable to Axalta was $69.9 million for the first quarter compared with net income attributable to Axalta of $64.1 million in Q1 2017. First quarter adjusted net income attributable to Axalta of $65.4 million increased 3.6% versus $63.1 million in Q1 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA of $220.0 million for the first quarter increased 8.3% versus $203.1 million in Q1 2017. This result was driven by contribution from acquisitions, benefits from foreign currency translation, positive price and product mix, and slightly lower net operating costs. These factors were partially offset by higher raw material costs.

"We are pleased to report financial results for the first quarter that are solidly on plan with our full year objectives, including strong top and bottom line performance across both segments globally," said Charles W. Shaver, Axalta's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In spite of persistent raw material cost inflation, Axalta's execution on our initiatives including targeted cost reduction, focus on customer service and commitment to innovation remains firm, giving us confidence in our outlook for the remainder of 2018."

Performance Coatings Results

Performance Coatings first quarter net sales were $728.7 million, an increase of 24.3% year-over-year driven by acquisition contribution of 14.4% and a 7.3% foreign currency benefit. Refinish end-market net sales increased 6.2% to $412.6 million in Q1 2018 (decreased 1.2% excluding foreign currency) with positive pricing offset by lower volume primarily due to seasonal timing differences from the prior year, while Industrial end-market net sales increased 59.8% to $316.1 million (increased 52.6% excluding foreign currency) including acquisition contribution, positive pricing and strong high single digit organic growth.

The Performance Coatings segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $143.2 million in the first quarter, a year-over-year increase of 22.5%. Contribution from acquisitions, positive price and product mix, foreign currency benefits and reduced operating costs were offset in part by lower organic volume growth and higher raw material costs. First quarter segment Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7% was largely consistent with 19.9% in the prior year.

Transportation Coatings Results

Transportation Coatings net sales were $437.1 million in Q1 2018, an increase of 3.7% year-over-year including a 5.0% foreign currency benefit and volume growth of 1.3% offset by 2.6% lower price and product mix.

Light Vehicle net sales increased 2.8% to $349.5 million year-over-year (decreased 2.3% excluding foreign currency), driven by lower average prices reflecting price concessions made with select customers in 2017 and adverse mix changes, which offset slightly higher volume primarily in North America. Commercial Vehicle net sales increased 7.6% to $87.6 million versus last year (increased 2.9% excluding foreign currency), driven by strong volume growth in nearly all regions resulting from ongoing strength in truck and other vehicle demand.

Transportation Coatings generated Adjusted EBITDA of $76.8 million in Q1 2018, a decrease of 10.9% versus Q1 2017, driven by impacts of lower average price and product mix as well as higher raw material cost, offset partly by increased volume and a moderate foreign currency benefit. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.6% in Q1 2018 compared with 20.5% in Q1 2017.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $600.4 million. Our debt, net of cash, was $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2018, compared to $3.1 billion at December 31, 2017. Cash use in the quarter included normal seasonal working capital outflows as well as $105.1 million of capital to fund acquisitions in the quarter including a payment for an incremental interest in a 2016 joint venture acquisition. Axalta made marginal open market purchases of its common stock in the first quarter of 2018 and has purchased $25.0 million of shares through April year-to-date.

First quarter operating cash flow was a use of $21.0 million versus a use of $4.7 million in the corresponding quarter of 2017, reflecting largely normal seasonal operating cash flows but including higher severance related costs and year-over-year differences in interest payment schedules. Free cash flow, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, totaled a use of $60.5 million after capital expenditures of $39.5 million compared to a use of $37.0 million in the first quarter of 2017.

During April 2018, we amended the credit agreement governing our USD Term Loans (June 2024 maturity), which included repricing and upsizing to repay our existing Euro Term Loans (February 2023 maturity). Concurrent with the amendment, we entered into cross currency swaps to convert $475 million of the USD Term Loans to Euro indebtedness at a fixed rate of 1.95%. The amendment and swap transactions are expected to reduce our cash interest expense by approximately $10 million annually.

"We are pleased with Axalta's first quarter results, with execution on plan for our guided ranges and demand stable across the businesses," said Robert W. Bryant, Axalta's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our focus for the remainder of the year continues to be on offsetting raw material inflation with price increases, by achieving ongoing productivity savings, and by executing our growth initiatives across our global markets. We remain committed to efficient capital allocation and shareholder value creation and are optimistic based on identified opportunities and current execution."

2018 Guidance Update

We are updating our previous outlook for the full year 2018 as follows:

Net sales growth of 9-10% as-reported; 6-7% ex-FX, including acquisition contribution of 3%

Adjusted EBITDA of $950 -980 million

-980 million Interest expense of ~165 million

Income tax rate, as adjusted, of 19-21%

Free cash flow of $420 -460 million

-460 million Capital expenditures of ~$160 million

Depreciation and amortization of ~$370 million

Diluted shares outstanding of ~247 million

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axaltacoatingsystems.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Financial Statement Tables AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 2017 Net sales $ 1,165.8

$ 1,007.8

Other revenue 6.2

5.9

Total revenue 1,172.0

1,013.7

Cost of goods sold 776.0

641.4

Selling, general and administrative expenses 227.8

224.6

Research and development expenses 19.3

15.6

Amortization of acquired intangibles 28.9

21.7

Income from operations 120.0

110.4

Interest expense, net 39.4

35.8

Other income, net (2.2)

(1.2)

Income before income taxes 82.8

75.8

Provision for income taxes 11.8

9.9

Net income 71.0

65.9

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.1

1.8

Net income attributable to controlling interests $ 69.9

$ 64.1

Basic net income per share $ 0.29

$ 0.27

Diluted net income per share $ 0.28

$ 0.26

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 240.9

239.8

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 245.8

246.1



AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 600.4

$ 769.8

Restricted cash 2.9

3.1

Accounts and notes receivable, net 940.9

870.2

Inventories 641.8

608.6

Prepaid expenses and other 116.9

63.9

Total current assets 2,302.9

2,315.6

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,407.8

1,388.6

Goodwill 1,304.4

1,271.2

Identifiable intangibles, net 1,484.2

1,428.2

Other assets 448.1

428.6

Total assets $ 6,947.4

$ 6,832.2

Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 570.0

$ 554.9

Current portion of borrowings 41.8

37.7

Other accrued liabilities 407.7

489.6

Total current liabilities 1,019.5

1,082.2

Long-term borrowings 3,919.5

3,877.9

Accrued pensions 286.2

279.1

Deferred income taxes 167.1

152.9

Other liabilities 30.7

32.3

Total liabilities 5,423.0

5,424.4

Commitments and contingencies



Shareholders' equity



Common shares, $1.00 par, 1,000.0 shares authorized, 245.3 and

243.9 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017, respectively 243.3

242.4

Capital in excess of par 1,371.1

1,354.5

Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 61.4

(21.4)

Treasury shares, at cost, 2.1 and 2.0 shares at March 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017 (61.7)

(58.4)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (192.7)

(241.0)

Total Axalta shareholders' equity 1,421.4

1,276.1

Noncontrolling interests 103.0

131.7

Total shareholders' equity 1,524.4

1,407.8

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,947.4

$ 6,832.2



AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 2017 Operating activities:



Net income $ 71.0

$ 65.9

Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash used for operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 91.9

82.4

Amortization of financing costs and original issue discount 1.9

2.1

Deferred income taxes (4.9)

—

Realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains, net (1.3)

(3.7)

Stock-based compensation 8.4

10.4

Other non-cash, net (5.3)

(0.3)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Trade accounts and notes receivable (52.3)

(62.5)

Inventories (42.9)

(11.2)

Prepaid expenses and other (30.2)

(27.5)

Accounts payable 33.9

(0.8)

Other accrued liabilities (87.0)

(54.8)

Other liabilities (4.2)

(4.7)

Cash used for operating activities (21.0)

(4.7)

Investing activities:



Acquisitions (78.2)

(56.9)

Investment in non-controlling interest (26.9)

—

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (39.5)

(32.3)

Other investing activities —

(0.2)

Cash used for investing activities (144.6)

(89.4)

Financing activities:



Payments on short-term borrowings (9.3)

(2.3)

Payments on long-term borrowings (6.9)

(5.0)

Financing-related costs —

(2.3)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (1.0)

(0.4)

Purchase of treasury stock (3.3)

—

Proceeds from option exercises 6.2

8.8

Deferred acquisition-related consideration —

(3.4)

Cash used for financing activities (14.3)

(4.6)

Decrease in cash (179.9)

(98.7)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 10.3

2.6

Cash at beginning of period 772.9

538.1

Cash at end of period $ 603.3

$ 442.0







Cash at end of period reconciliation:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 600.4

$ 439.1

Restricted cash 2.9

2.9

Cash at end of period $ 603.3

$ 442.0



The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in millions):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 2017 Net income $ 71.0

$ 65.9

Interest expense, net 39.4

35.8

Provision for income taxes 11.8

9.9

Depreciation and amortization 91.9

82.4

EBITDA 214.1

194.0

Foreign exchange remeasurement gains (a) —

(1.2)

Long-term employee benefit plan adjustments (b) (0.5)

0.4

Termination benefits and other employee related costs (c) (1.3)

0.8

Consulting and advisory fees (d) —

(0.1)

Transition-related costs (e) (0.2)

—

Offering and transactional costs (f) 0.2

(1.0)

Stock-based compensation (g) 8.4

10.4

Other adjustments (h) 0.3

0.2

Dividends in respect of noncontrolling interest (i) (1.0)

(0.4)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 220.0

$ 203.1







(a) Eliminates foreign exchange gains resulting from the remeasurement of assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, net of the impacts of our foreign currency instruments used to hedge our balance sheet exposures.



(b) Eliminates the non-cash, non-service cost components of long-term employee benefit costs.



(c) Represents expenses and associated adjustments to estimates primarily related to employee termination benefits and other employee-related costs associated with our Axalta Way initiatives, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance.



(d) Represents expenses and associated adjustments to estimates for professional services primarily related to our Axalta Way initiatives, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance.



(e) Represents integration costs and associated adjustments to estimates related to the 2017 acquisition of the Industrial Wood business that was a carve-out business from Valspar. We do not consider these items to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.



(f) Represents acquisition-related expenses, including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance.



(g) Represents non-cash costs associated with stock-based compensation.



(h) Represents certain non-operational or non-cash gains and losses unrelated to our core business and which we do not consider indicative of ongoing operations, including gains and losses from the sale and disposal of property, plant and equipment, from the remaining foreign currency derivative instruments and from non-cash fair value inventory adjustments associated with business combinations.



(i) Represents the payment of dividends to our joint venture partners by our consolidated entities that are not 100% owned, which are reflected to show the cash operating performance of these entities on Axalta's financial statements.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income for the periods presented (in millions):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 2017 Net income $ 71.0

$ 65.9

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.1

1.8

Net income attributable to controlling interests 69.9

64.1

Foreign exchange remeasurement gains (a) —

(1.2)

Termination benefits and other employee related costs (b) (1.3)

0.8

Consulting and advisory fees (c) —

(0.1)

Transition-related costs (d) (0.2)

—

Offering and transactional costs (e) 0.2

(1.0)

Impairments (f) —

2.2

Total adjustments (1.3)

0.7

Income tax impacts (g) 3.2

1.7

Adjusted net income $ 65.4

$ 63.1

Diluted adjusted net income per share $ 0.27

$ 0.26

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 245.8

246.1







(a) Eliminates foreign exchange gains resulting from the remeasurement of assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, net of the impacts of our foreign currency instruments used to hedge our balance sheet exposures.



(b) Represents expenses and associated adjustments to estimates primarily related to employee termination benefits and other employee-related costs associated with our Axalta Way initiatives, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance.



(c) Represents expenses and associated adjustments to estimates for professional services primarily related to our Axalta Way initiatives, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance.



(d) Represents integration costs and associated adjustments to estimates related to the 2017 acquisition of the Industrial Wood business that was a carve-out business from Valspar. We do not consider these items to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.



(e) Represents acquisition-related expenses, including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance.



(f) Represents accelerated depreciation associated with previously announced closure of two manufacturing facilities, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance.



(g) The income tax impacts are determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which expense or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) based on the nature of the non-GAAP performance measure. Additionally, the income tax impact includes the removal of discrete income tax impacts within our effective tax rate which were benefits of $1.7 million and $0.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

