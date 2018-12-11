Axalta Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Robert Bryant, CEO, Sean Lannon, CFO, and Chris Mecray, VP of IR, will review the company's financial performance for the period.

The U.S. dial-in phone number for the conference call is 877-407-0784 and the international dial-in number is +1.201.689.8560. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at www.axaltacs.com/InvestorCall.

For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available through February 6, 2019. The U.S. replay dial-in number is 844-512-2921 and the international dial-in number is +1.412.317.6671. The replay passcode is 13686716.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and axalta.us and follow us @axalta on Twitter and LinkedIn.





