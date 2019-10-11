Axalta Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2019 financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Robert W. Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Lannon, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company's financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.axalta.com/investorcall.

The U.S. dial-in phone number for the conference call is 877-407-0784 and the international dial-in number is 201-689-8560.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available through October 31, 2019. The U.S. replay dial-in number is 844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13695645.

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings, pipelines and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

