Axalta Sells 50,000th Spectrophotometer

To commemorate this accomplishment, BYK-Gardner, a global leader in the field of measuring color and appearance, proudly created a limited-edition spectrophotometer, painted in StarLite, Axalta's 2018 Automotive Color of the Year. StarLite is a modern, light and reflective hue for vehicles of today and tomorrow that uses Axalta's tri-coat process to create an eye catching pearlescent effect.

The first commemorative device was presented to Joe McDougall, Axalta's President of Global Refinish and EMEA, by BYK-Gardener President Frank Wagner during the 2018 IBIS Global Summit, in Munich, Germany.

"Marking the 50,000th global spectrophotometer sale highlights the importance refinishers attach to accurate and fast color matching," commented McDougall. "This small yet technology-packed device demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative color-matching technology to customers. These devices and their patented technology are designed to achieve the perfect color match accurately, efficiently and reliably, every day in the bodyshop. When used in conjunction with our color management software, they truly support our commitment to customers to transition from traditional color retrieval to a fully digital color management process."

Wagner said, "The importance of digital color retrieval is underscored by the fact so many bodyshops realize the benefits of these devices. They appreciate tools that help them get the job done. We are proud to offer this solution to the refinish market with a partner like Axalta, and we look forward to its continued growth."

Beginning in 1994, Axalta was one of the first coatings companies to offer a digital color measuring device and accompanying software for refinish customers. In 2005, Axalta partnered with BYK-Gardner to develop and to manufacture a new generation of spectrophotometers – with the first portable three-angle device to use light emitting diodes. By 2011, Axalta was the first to offer the device to bodyshops to measure both color and flake appearance. Today, the devices are smaller and smarter, and offer additional functionalities such as WIFI, a touch screen, and a smart cradle.

In EMEA, the spectrophotometers are available from each of Axalta's three premium global refinish brands. The devices are branded ChromaVision Pro Mini from Cromax®, Color Dialog Phoenix from Spies Hecker, and Genius iQ from Standox. The brands' color management software – ChromaWeb, Phoenix and Standowin iQ – offers thousands of formulas from global automotive manufacturers. The cutting-edge spectrophotometers are also available from Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox in North America and Asia Pacific under the name Acquire™ Quantum EFX.

For more information on Axalta, visit www.axalta.com. For more information on BYK-Gardener, visit www.byk.com.

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

