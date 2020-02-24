Axalta Showcases its Waterborne Technologies for the Refinish Automotive Industry at Expo CESVI

Axalta's products meet the needs of global refinish customers by helping them achieve quality and sustainability goals. Cromax Pro and Standoblue provide ease of application and accurate color matching. Its performance energy systems decrease the time it takes to repair a vehicle and reduce energy consumption in body shops to lower their carbon footprint.

"Sustainability and high performance are central to our business," said Manuel Maestro, Regional Sales and Strategic Accounts Director, Axalta Mexico. "We are committed to introducing innovative products that help to increase throughput in body shops around the world."

Axalta received seven certifications from the Center for Experimentation and Road Safety (CESVI), becoming the coatings company in Mexico with the highest number of approvals granted by this organization. These certifications recognize products that meet or exceed rigorous quality standards, specifications and performance metrics.

"We are honored to receive these certifications from such a prestigious institution," continued Maestro. "With more than 150 years of experience, we understand the automotive market and the needs of customers in Mexico and will continue to deliver the highest quality products, services and technologies that grow our customer businesses."

Axalta has participated in Expo CESVI since its inception 18 years ago, promoting the latest in refinishing technology with products that meet the highest standards of quality and performance. Axalta is a leader in developing sophisticated color-matching technologies, which has evolved from naked-eye techniques to the modern spectrophotometers used today.

As part of Axalta's commitment to customer satisfaction, Axalta provides regular, free training to automotive refinish painters at their body shops through the "Axalta on Tour" program, which has helped more than 20,000 painters in Latin America become better, more productive and more energy efficient.

In addition, Axalta's loyalty program in Mexico, "The Painter's Club," has more than 3,000 refinishers enrolled. This program recognizes the dedication and hard work of refinishers in Mexico.

Axalta Coating Systems continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability, innovation, product development and high-quality services, added to the best customer service.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit Axalta.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @AxaltaLATAM

Contacto:

Julio Montiel

KAM

Extrategia, Comunicación y Medios

julio.montiel@extrategia.com

D +55 3611 0063, Ext. 250

SOURCE Axalta

