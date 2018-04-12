Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ

"Our customers value Cromax EZ waterborne basecoat because of its exceptional color match and ease of use," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Axalta North America Refinish. "By streamlining the activators in the Cromax EZ system, customers can achieve a premium appearance while reducing complexity, waste, and inventory. The system is designed to boost efficiency, which allows body shops to better serve their customers."

Axalta launched Cromax EZ earlier this year as an easy to mix, easy to match, easy to apply waterborne basecoat. The new low-VOC compliant undercoats formulated to work with EZ include the Cromax Premier LE 35XXS series of urethane primer-fillers and sealers for spot, panel, and overall repairs. New clearcoats include LE8300S™ Productive Clearcoat and LE8700S™ Premium Appearance Clearcoat.

