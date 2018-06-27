Axalta Teaches the Teachers to Help Prepare the Next Generation of Refinish Leaders

"Trade school instructors are vital to our industry," said Troy Weaver, Vice President of Axalta Refinish North America. "With a shortage of refinish technicians entering trade schools, it's more critical than ever to ensure that those who do receive the highest level of education and training possible. We are honored to help train the trainer through a week of learning and development available to any instructor who wishes to participate, regardless of which brand paint they use in their school."

The agenda for the week includes 20 sessions with 8 guest speakers from companies including Mercedes-Benz, 3M, Sata, I-CAR, IWATA, and more. Instructors will spend time in both the classroom and in the paint booth for hands-on refinish training using Axalta's refinish products. The week also includes a tour of Hendricks Motorsports, a visit to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and a networking dinner at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

There is no cost for instructors to participate in the training. Instructors in the United States may register by calling (610) 358-5354. In Canada, instructors may register by calling (800) 668-6945.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact

Heidi Stilwell

D: +1 610 358 5353

heidi.stilwell@axaltacs.com

axaltacoatingsystems.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-teaches-the-teachers-to-help-prepare-the-next-generation-of-refinish-leaders-300672704.html

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://www.axalta.com

