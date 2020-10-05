Axalta to connect with its customers and collision industry stakeholders through the CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced its participation in the Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) 2020 Virtual Experience on October 7-8, 2020. This virtual conference will give attendees the opportunity to network via audio, video, and text while participating in workshops and listening to industry-renowned speakers. The CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience will feature a networking lounge, auditoriums, and a sponsor's lounge, where Axalta's booth will be featured.

Conference attendees can virtually visit Axalta's booth to speak with an Axalta representative in real-time, schedule future meetings, and obtain information about products and services, all while networking with hundreds of other industry professionals.

"We are dedicated to serving our customers in every way possible, especially during these extraordinary times. By participating in the CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience, we can connect with our customers and stakeholders through a unique, real-time experience that gives all attendees the opportunity to network as if they were in-person," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Global Refinish and President of the Americas at Axalta. "This virtual event is an innovative, safe way to bring people together and support the collision repair industry."

As a gold sponsor, Axalta is proud to support the CCIF as they work to bring collision industry stakeholders together to discuss technology, people, and profitability. The CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience also provides a venue for all attendees to share information and contribute ideas that could help solve common industry challenges. Axalta is pleased to have the chance to connect with customers about a range of topics and work together to enhance the future of the collision repair industry.

Registration for the CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience includes a special Wednesday reception, all meetings and events on October 7-8, plus access to the Networking Lounge and Sponsor's Lounge, where you can interact with Axalta. To register for the event, visit: ccif2020.vfairs.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Contact

Lisa Mollison

610.358.5158

[email protected]

axalta.com

SOURCE Axalta

