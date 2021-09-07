Axalta to showcase coatings for electric vehicle batteries and motors at the Novi Battery Show

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will unveil a portfolio of coatings that enhance the performance, durability, safety and cost of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and motors at The Battery Show North America, September 14 -16 in Novi, MI. The company will also introduce its latest Plascoat thermoplastic powder that delivers corrosion, dielectric, stone chip and fire protection in a single layer of coating.

With the global demand for electric vehicles skyrocketing, EV manufacturers are developing and buying solutions to power their vehicles, innovating to make them go further and continually working to improve battery performance. Electric motors, batteries and EV powertrain components require protective coatings to maintain optimal temperatures, reduce the risk of fire and corrosion damage as well as to prevent electromagnetic interference.

The Axalta booth (1744) at The Battery Show will feature a range of solutions for battery cell, module and pack applications including cell can/holder protection, bus bar and module racking, thermal gap fillers, EMI/RFI shielding and corrosion, impact, dielectric and fire protection for battery enclosures. Axalta's portfolio of electrocoats, thermoset and thermoplastic powder coatings, fire intumescent liquid coatings and casting resins have been specifically designed for these battery applications.

"With the increasing number of electric vehicles being sold every year and with no industry-wide standards to guide product development, manufacturers need to solve engineering challenges quickly and cost effectively," said Michael Glomp, Axalta's Vice President of Energy Solutions. "By leveraging our deep expertise in energy solutions coupled with our intimate knowledge of the automotive industry and eMobility market, Axalta is rapidly developing coating solutions tailored to the unique needs of EV manufacturers."

Axalta will also unveil a new multifunctional thermoplastic powder at the event. Plascoat PPA571ES FR consolidates corrosion, dielectric and stone chip protection in a single coating layer, saving battery space, production time and cost. It is also fire retardant (self-extinguishing) and protects the battery structure in the event of fire.



In addition to battery coating solutions, Axalta will showcase its portfolio of electrical insulation coatings for electric motors including wire enamels, impregnating resins and electric steel coatings.

To learn more about Axalta's EV solutions, please visit www.axalta.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

